BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 21,946.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 238.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioPlus Acquisition by 55.2% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $343,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

