Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.87 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $20.87 million and approximately $129,027.11 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00114949 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00197140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00048451 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053488 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.