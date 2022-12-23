Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Volume Tops $1.51 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $230.28 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $13.15 or 0.00078275 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00234300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

