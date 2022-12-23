Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Hits $10.32 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00005034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 63.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $575,788.10 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $896.68 or 0.05338949 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00501026 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.32 or 0.29689198 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.49518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.92235349 USD and is down -30.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $928,134.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

