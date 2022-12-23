Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Hits $858.26 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $858.26 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $44.56 or 0.00264969 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,817.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00606462 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00039273 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,259,814 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
