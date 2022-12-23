BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Loop Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.8 %

BJ opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

