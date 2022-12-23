BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho Sells 4,669 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) EVP Billy Ho sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $16,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Billy Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $42,281.46.

NYSE:BB opened at $3.43 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlackBerry by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

