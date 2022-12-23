Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLKLF. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.