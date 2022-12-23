BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLK opened at $703.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $684.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $929.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

