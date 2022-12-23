BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $703.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $684.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

