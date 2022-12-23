Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,518,044 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518,044 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $65.95 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.87 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

