Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,245,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $82.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

