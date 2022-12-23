BNB Price Reaches $245.89 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $245.89 or 0.01459632 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.33 billion and $360.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,069 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,224.83050522 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 246.56867377 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1160 active market(s) with $556,536,683.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.