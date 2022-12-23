BNB Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, BNB has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.33 billion and approximately $396.11 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $245.84 or 0.01463740 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,121 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,224.83050522 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 246.56867377 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1160 active market(s) with $556,536,683.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

