Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.00.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

