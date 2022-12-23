BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $55,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

