Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,463,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,628,000.

IEF stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $115.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

