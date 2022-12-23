Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

