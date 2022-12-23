Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 500 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

IOO opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

