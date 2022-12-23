Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 750 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $178.81 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $219.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

