Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.31 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

