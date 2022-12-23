Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 113.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.5% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

