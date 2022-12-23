Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 11.76 and last traded at 11.76. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Breville Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 23.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Breville Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 12.56.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

Featured Stories

