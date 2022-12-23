Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $75,404.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $21,245,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

