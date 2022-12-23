Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $75,404.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $21,245,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
