British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. 9,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

