Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $8.92

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.92.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts expect that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

