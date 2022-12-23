Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Target Price at GBX 230

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($2.79).

Several research firms have issued reports on LMP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.73) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.85) to GBX 205 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,883.38). In other news, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,883.38). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.32), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($696,064.14).

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend

LMP opened at GBX 169.90 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.69. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.