Brokers Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.80.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$26.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

