Brokers Set Expectations for Magna International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.17. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.60.

TSE:MG opened at C$75.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$63.55 and a 12-month high of C$112.62.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

