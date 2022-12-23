Bull Oak Capital LLC Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.0% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

