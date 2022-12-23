Bull Oak Capital LLC Sells 12,531 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bull Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $102.80 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

