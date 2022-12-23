Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40.37 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $40.37 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

