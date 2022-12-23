Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Director Nicolas Sokolow Sells 5,000 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $101,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,431.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 316 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $6,825.60.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,444 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $119,713.56.

On Monday, December 12th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,500 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $55,250.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 100 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,458 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $58,942.84.

Cadre Stock Down 1.4 %

CDRE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 164,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,989. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.91. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s payout ratio is 400.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadre to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cadre by 18.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Cadre during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cadre by 180.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

