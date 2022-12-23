Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $200.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $285.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.