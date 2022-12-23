Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$61.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$67.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.77.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CM opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.