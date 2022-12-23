Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$156.39.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$163.20 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$164.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$156.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.42.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

