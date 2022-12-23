Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.87.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.