Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.