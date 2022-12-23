Capital One Financial Comments on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.