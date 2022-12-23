Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 1,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 283,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

