Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $286.50 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $286.50 million and $3.65 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,377,542,264 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,967,433 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

