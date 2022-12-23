CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,418,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $440.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.00 and its 200 day moving average is $439.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

