CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $84.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

