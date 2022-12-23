CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $213.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $298.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.