CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $85,120,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $70,089,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

NYSE:MOS opened at $44.73 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

