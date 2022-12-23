CCG Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 393,703 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $44.94 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

