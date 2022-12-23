CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $63.77 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $63.77 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014220 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042216 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00228276 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07925547 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,892,025.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

