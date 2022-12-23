Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Shares of Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 6586739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Cellular Goods Trading Down 21.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Cellular Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

