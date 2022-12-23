Chainbing (CBG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $663.54 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $663.54 million and approximately $3,251.70 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00007825 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

