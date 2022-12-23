Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as high as C$6.60. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 369,571 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Champion Iron Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million. Analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

