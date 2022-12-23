Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as high as C$6.60. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 369,571 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CIA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
