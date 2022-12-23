Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 70,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 499.3% during the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

